Thai baht firms more than 1% on easing of quarantine rules

While most Asian currencies weakened on

Tuesday, Thailand’s baht gained more than 1% to stand at its

strongest in over two-weeks after the government eased

quarantine rules for visitors from low-risk countries in a bid

to revive its key tourism sector.

South Korea’s won slipped 0.5% to hit its lowest

in more than a year, and equities lost nearly 2%,

falling to their lowest this year after the central bank kept

interest rates unchanged.

Trying to keep the economic recovery on track while

containing a surge in private sector debt, the Bank of Korea

held the benchmark interest rate at 0.75%, as expected by a

Reuters poll, after its first rate hike in nearly three years in

August.

Analysts at Capital Economics expect BoK to make two further

25 basis points hikes by the third-quarter next year, with

another in early 2023.

Writing in a note, they said recent data out of South Korea

points to a decent recovery in the third-quarter, and solid

progress on vaccination raises prospects for lifting of

containment measures and a rebound in consumer spending over the

quarter ahead.

In Thailand, stocks advanced up to 0.8% and the baht

firmed as much as 1.2% to hit its highest level since

late September.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday said

the tourism-reliant country will end coronavirus quarantine

rules for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries,

including the United States, Singapore, and China from November.

“The reaction on the recent Thai baht rally is largely due

to the news of reopening, but I don’t think it will extend the

rally that much as fundamentals for the Thai economy remain

weak,” Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai

Bank.

“It will be up to the direction of the U.S. dollar which

will be weaker once the Fed begins tapering, with another factor

being the foreign fund flows which the reopening theme might

help,” he said, adding that he expects the baht to end the year

at 33-33.25 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the

greenback against a basket of peers, was trading at 94.351 as of

0230 GMT, hovering near the one-year high of 94.504 touched at

the end of last month.

Investors are now focusing on U.S. inflation and retail

sales numbers later this week, and are expecting the Federal

Reserve to begin tightening policy next month.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Taiwan dollar slipped 0.3%

to its lowest since late-April, while equities slumped

more than 1%.

Among stocks, Indonesia’s benchmark was up 0.7%,

Philippine shares extended gains after clocking a sharp

3% rise in the previous session, while shares in Singapore

were down more than half a percent.

