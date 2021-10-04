Thai baht dips, other Asian FX largely flat

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.960 111.05 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.357 1.3563 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 27.839 27.882 +0.15
Baht 33.690 33.62 -0.21
Peso 50.730 50.73 0.00
Rupiah 14300.000 14305 +0.03
Rupee 74.115 74.115 0.00
Ringgit 4.174 4.178 +0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 110.960 103.24 -6.96
Sing dlr 1.357 1.3209 -2.69
Taiwan dlr 27.839 28.483 +2.31
Korean won 1188.700 1086.20 -8.62
Baht 33.690 29.96 -11.07
Peso 50.730 48.01 -5.36
Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82
Rupee 74.115 73.07 -1.42
Ringgit 4.174 4.0400 -3.21
Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)