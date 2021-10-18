Thai baht declines, other Asian currencies mostly flat

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.030 114.22 +0.17

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3479 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.994 28.027 +0.12

Korean won 1183.800 1182.4 -0.12

Baht 33.410 33.28 -0.39

Peso 50.720 50.7 -0.04

Rupiah 14050.000 14070 +0.14

Rupee 75.255 75.255 0.00

Ringgit 4.153 4.156 +0.07

Yuan 6.434 6.436 +0.04

Change so far in

2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.030 103.24 -9.46

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3209 -2.02

Taiwan dlr 27.994 28.483 +1.75

Korean won 1183.800 1086.20 -8.24

Baht 33.410 29.96 -10.33

Peso 50.720 48.01 -5.34

Rupiah 14050.000 14040 -0.07

Rupee 75.255 73.07 -2.91

Ringgit 4.153 4.0200 -3.20

Yuan 6.434 6.5283 +1.47

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)