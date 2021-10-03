Tezos (XTZ) Is Showing Bullish Signals By CoinQuora

Price Surge Alert: Tezos (XTZ) Is Showing Bullish Signals



Tezos is showing bullish signals.

Over the last 24-hours, the price of Tezos () is up by 16.80%.

The price of Tezos (XTZ) is now at $8.64.

Calling attention to itself today is the well-known crypto-asset — Tezos. This coin is currently showing bullish signals. More delightfully, it seems that the crypto is not showing any signs of slowing down.

At the time of writing, the price of Tezos (XTZ) is $8.62 according to CoinMarketCap. This means that the asset is up by 16.80% in the last 24 hours. Also, Tezos is trading at a 24-hour volume of $2,307,420,323.

Recently, the crypto space has seen a lot of interesting activity. Following a dip in the market not so long ago, it seems that things are finally beginning to pick up. In fact, many analysts believe that most cryptos will slowly begin to show more bullish signals.

The crypto space is subject to rapid changes. While it is no question that the lows can come out of nowhere, it is n…

Continue reading on CoinQuora