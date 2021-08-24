Tezos Selected to Enable Smart Contracts for Leading European Banks By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Tezos Selected to Enable Smart Contracts for Leading European Banks



Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta choose Tezos to provide an innovative, compliant on-chain digital financial products through a new token standard for asset tokenization.

InCore Bank announces institutional-grade storage, staking, and trading services for Tez ()

The Tezos network has been chosen by the Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta as an innovative and compliant on-chain digital financial product. As a result, the Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta created a new Tezos token standard based on the Tezos FA2 standard for asset tokenization.

Along with this event, the InCore Bank also announced the launch of the institutional-grade storage, staking and trading services for Tez (XTZ). In detail, the XTZ crypto is the native digital asset of the Tezos blockchain.

On the other hand, Inacta also developed the DAR-1 token that was launched by Crypto Finance. This DAR-1 token is a standard on the Tezos blockchain that supports smart contracts. Through this, the smart contracts on the network can fully power up th…

Continue reading on CoinQuora