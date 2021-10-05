Tezos Chosen for Financial Services Products by Leading Digital Asset Bank By CoinQuora

Tezos Chosen for Financial Services Products by Leading Digital Asset Bank



Arab Bank Switzerland is launching institutional-grade services for Tezos.

Tezos () made the cut for its undeniably scalable blockchain.

Also, Tezos’ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus offers a sustainable alternative.

Arab Bank Switzerland joyously announces the launch of their institutional-grade trading, staking, and storage services for Tezos (XTZ). The native cryptocurrency of the Tezos blockchain was chosen due to its innovative, on-chain compliant digital financial products.

The bank believes that Tezos is working to power the future of all financial services products within its open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain. In addition, Tezos also brings with it impressive features such as energy efficiency, strong security, and seamless upgrades.

Arab Bank Switzerland is a private bank known for offering institutional-grade digital assets custody and trading solutions. To add on, it also provides tailor-made services to financial firms, corporates, and HNWI looking to work with digital assets.

Therefore, this launch of trading, staking, and custody services for Tezos go on to heighten Arab Bank Switzerland’s standing in the digital asset financial service providers sector. In fact, this makes the brand a pioneer in the industry.

Managing Director of Arab Bank Switzerland, Rani Jabban, says,

As a pioneer in the private banking industry, having started our digital assets services in 2019, we will always endeavor to offer best of class assets and financial services to our clients.

Jabban also highlights how Digital Assets are a cornerstone to the bank’s strategy. The bank’s mission is to bridge cutting-edge innovation with traditional tactics. Hence, Tezos’s staking possibilities, scalability, and high-quality governance align perfectly with their vision.

Arab Bank Switzerland has offered easy, secure, and seamless digital asset experiences since its authorization from FINMA in 2019. Meanwhile, Tezos has been growing rapidly since its launch in 2018. It now has over 3.2 million contract calls and has secured multiple projects onto its blockchain.

These include McLaren Racing, Hic-Et-Nunc, Red Bull Racing Honda, Ubisoft, OneOf, Interpop, and more. One of the biggest reasons for adopting this blockchain is its minimal disruption count during upgrades. Thus, it is clear why the bank picked Tezos for its new services.

