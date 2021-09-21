Tezos Announces Hangzhou — The Newest Upgrade Proposal By CoinQuora

- Tezos announced the newest upgrade proposal named Hangzhou
- The upgrade will enable new technical tools, patches, and extend liquidity baking
- The Hangzhou upgrade will prepare the stage for the upcoming Tenderbake update
Tezos recently announced a new upgrade proposal. They named it after Hangzhou — a location in China’s Zhejiang province that’s known to be a major global tech and innovation hub. The upgrade proposal includes major improvements to Tezos.
Tezos is one of the earliest Proof-of-Stake blockchains. It’s also one of the networks that have on-chain governance that lets the network upgrade without performing a hard fork.
While platforms like are still starting to implement smart contracts, Tezos consistently improves its decentralized network with major updates. The Hangzhou proposal is a predecessor to the upcoming Tenderbake consensus upgrade and will present new technical tools and patches.
The upgrade prop…
