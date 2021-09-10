New York Fashion Week is currently underway, and many celebrities have made their way to the city to see that latest designs from their favorite designers. One person to present a show on Thursday was none other than Teyanan Taylor in conjunction with Pretty Little Thing.

Earlier this year Pretty Little Thing released their Teyana Taylor collection and they brought the looks from their new collection to the runway, and the one model that stole the entire show was Teyana’s 5-year-old daughter who strutted down the runway in an all red sweatsuit, red durag, with the cap to match.

While showing off her walk, she had other models, including her grandparents, that helped hold the train of the durag as Junie strutted her stuff.

Teyana’s mother, Nikki Taylor, shared with show stopping moment and said, “JUNIE TAKES FASHION WEEK!! PRETTY LITTLE THING x TEYANA TAYLOR NYFW2021”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been sharing unforgettable family moments with their fans on their latest reality show, “We Got Love: Teyana & Iman” and Junie’s personality has been shining through on the show, and fans have been along for the ride as they continue to watch her grow and come into her own.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Junie Struts Down The Runway For New York Fashion Week appeared first on The Shade Room.