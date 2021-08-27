Teyana Taylor Shares Recovery Process After She Underwent Surgery To Have Breast Lumps Removed 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Teyana Taylor and her family have been opening up about their lives on their new reality show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman,” and on the latest episode, she shared that not too long ago she had to undergo emergency surgery to have lumps that were found in her breasts removed.

E! reports that her doctor physician, Dr. Altman, conducted a biopsy on her “dense” breast tissue and sent the samples out to pathology, and thankfully it turned out that everything was fine.

Teyanna shared the moment with the cameras on her family’s show and said, “I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.”

It was noted she suffers from Chloestasis, which is a liver condition that can make a pregnancy high-risk. Teyana shared that she had a hard time producing milk and when it finally came in, everything hardened up. As many of you know, Teyana was pregnant last year with her and Iman’s baby girl Rue.

After having to undergo emergency surgery to have the lumps removed Teyana spent about a week away from her family to recover, and she expressed how much she missed her husband and their girls. She was also advised not to do any heavy lifting as her recovery process continued to take place.

Teyana spoke about how the whole experience affected her and said, I” don’t regret anything. I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women.”

She continued, “It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcome it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur, and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Teyana Taylor Shares Recovery Process After She Underwent Surgery To Have Breast Lumps Removed appeared first on The Shade Room.