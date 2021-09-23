Teyana Taylor Reveals The Dates For Her Farewell Tour—“One Last Time…Just For You”

Roommates, if you thought that Teyana Taylor would change her mind about retiring from music, sadly you are wrong and she just gave her fans an update about what she has in store. Teyana Taylor recently took to social media to reveal the tour dates for her farewell tour this November, as she officially says goodbye to making music.

Titled “The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour,” Teyana Taylor will be hitting 12 U.S. cities to turn up on the stage one last time by performing her songs and giving her fans her well-known choreography.

Posting the tour dates to Instagram, she wrote the following message:

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

Teyana’s tour dates are as follows:

November 7th: San Francisco, CA

November 8th: Los Angeles, CA

November 11th: Dallas, TX

November 12th: Houston, TX

November 15th: Chicago, IL

November 16th: Detroit, MI

November 18th: Toronto, ON

November 21st: New York, NY

November 23rd: Silver Spring, MD

November 24th: Philadelphia, PA

November 27th: Mashantucket, CT

November 30th: Atlanta, GA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported back in December 2020, Teyana initially announced her decision to retire saying “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under-appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the machine, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol…So I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

She also added at the time, “To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know. All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Teyana Taylor Reveals The Dates For Her Farewell Tour—“One Last Time…Just For You” appeared first on The Shade Room.