Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much.”
In the latest episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the musician revealed she had to have a procedure to remove lumps that were found in her breasts.
“I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman,” Teyana said.
Following the “complicated” surgery, her physician conducted a biopsy on her “dense” breast tissue — and thankfully everything came back fine.
And even though it was a positive outcome, Teyana says the recovery was difficult and emotional, which required her to be away from her children, Rue, 11 months, and Junie, 5.
“It’s tough. I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much. I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them,” Teyana said in a confessional on the show.
She continued, “My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”
Even when she was cleared to return home, Teyana says she had to wait at least six weeks before she could lift her children.
Although the surgery and recovery was a tough process, it was worthwhile for Teyana in the long haul.
“It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative,” Teyana concluded.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!