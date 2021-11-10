Teyana Taylor Goes Viral For Temporarily Stopping Her Show To Check On A Fan’s Safety In The Audience

Roommates, following the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival that sadly claimed the lives of eight people and injured dozens of others, the safety of concert-goers has been more important than ever before—and Teyana Taylor is making sure that she takes all of the necessary precautions. During a recent stop of her farewell tour, Teyana Taylor went viral on social media after a clip circulated of her briefly stopping her show to make sure that a fan was safe.

After noticing that a fan in the front row of her show was visibly having trouble breathing due to the large crowd, Teyana Taylor wanted to make sure that they were not in any danger or physical pain, so she temporarily paused her show to check on them. Teyana just kicked off her farewell tour ‘The Last Rose Petal’ which she says will be her final goodbye to the music industry.

Obviously concert safety is in the forefront of the news, as the Astroworld tragedy continues to dominate headlines. The latest news surrounds Travis Scott facing multiple lawsuits from the families and loved ones of those who passed away—and the numbers are expected to climb.

As we previously reported, Travis Scott is now facing seven more lawsuits that have been filed within the last 24 hours—and according to those close to the situation, more lawsuits against him are expected in the coming days.

Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed the seven recent lawsuits that reportedly allege that Travis Scott and concert promoter Live Nation both failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect all those in attendance at Astroworld.

