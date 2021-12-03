Texas Woman Alleges That She Is Expecting A Child With Tristan Thompson

It looks like another woman is alleging that Tristan Thompson is the father of her child, this time the woman is a personal trainer from Texas, who is due to give birth soon.

According to the paternity lawsuit obtained by Daily Mail, the woman, Maralee Nichols, is suing Tristan for child support before her child is even born. The woman claims that she and Tristan conceived the baby back in March during his birthday celebration in Houston. She claims that she was involved with Tristan at least five months prior to his birthday.

Daily Mail reports that Tristan admitted to sleeping with the woman, however, he says it only happened one time. The woman claims that she has traveled to Los Angeles multiple times, even after she became pregnant.

At the moment, Tristan nor his legal team have responded to the allegations.

Tristan Thompson already has two children. He shares his son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig and he shares his daughter True with Khloe Kardashian.

This is not the first time Tristan has been accused of fathering another child other than his two confirmed children.

As previously reported, a woman by the name of Kimberly Alexander has accused Tristan of being the father of her son. In her case, Tristan took a DNA test, which determined he was not the father. However, Kimberly alleged that the test results were inaccurate, and she asked to have a second test performed. The last we heard from that case, Tristan won a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander.

She was ordered to pay $50,000 in general damages, along with $2,901.95 in costs. Documents showed the payment was about half of Tristan’s original request, which was $100,000 for “damages for loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

