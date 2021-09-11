Texas takes steps to amend Bitcoin into state constitution By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
More than a law: Texas takes steps to amend Bitcoin into state constitution

Everything is bigger in Texas, which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Lone Star state is making moves to become America’s next (BTC) hotspot.

Most recently, Texas implemented two laws to ensure that cryptocurrencies are recognized under state commercial law. Texas House Bills 4474 and 1576 both took effect on Sept. 1, after being signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott this past June. While H.B. 1576 established a blockchain working group in Texas, H.B. 4474 provides a complete framework to demonstrate that virtual currency has a place under Texas law.