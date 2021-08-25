Texas power demand hit 2021 peak this week, misses record high

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The Texas power grid operator said peak demand hit its highest so far in 2021 on Tuesday and will likely top that on Wednesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners in another heatwave. Tuesday’s peak, which had been expected to break the grid’s all-time high, fell short of record levels as slightly cooler weather reduced usage. The United States has been beset by several extreme weather events this year, including a freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions in February and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer.