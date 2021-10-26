Texas Instruments fourth-quarter revenue outlook below estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) -Texas Instruments Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company struggles with supply chain constraints that have plagued the entire chip industry.

A semiconductor shortage has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity, with automakers slashing output and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with red-hot demand driven by the shift to work-from-home.

The Dallas, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion. The range’s midpoint falls short of analysts’ estimate of $4.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 22% to $4.64 billion from $3.82 billion last year, just shy of estimates of $4.66 billion.

