Texas Instruments Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Texas Instruments announced earnings per share of $2.07 on revenue of $4.64B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $4.66B.

Texas Instruments shares are up 58% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.71% from its 52 week high of $202.26 set on October 25. They are outperforming the which is up 20.73% from the start of the year.

Texas Instruments shares lost 4.97% in after-hours trade following the report.

Texas Instruments follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Texas Instruments’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

