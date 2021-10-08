Texas Hedge Fund Sees 155% Gain on U.S. Power, Gas Bets

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A small Austin-based hedge fund has gained about 155% this year trading natural gas and electricity on the long-term outlook that the energy transition will create volatility and periodic supply crunches.

e360 Power LLC, which manages about about $200 million in assets, climbed almost 62% last month and gains for the first nine months of this year are nearly triple what they were for all of 2020, the fund said in a letter to investors.

The gains were driven by U.S. power and volatility bets made in contracts beyond this winter, with much of it coming from trading 2023 to 2025 contracts, according to co-founder James Shrewsbury. These longer-term contracts, which often are less liquid and therefore less attractive to traders, have rallied after back-to-back extreme weather and fuel-supply concerns in Asia, Europe and the U.S. during the past year.