Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Reportedly Has No Symptoms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott is vaccinated and does not have any symptoms, the statement read. He apparently gets tested daily, and today he tested positive.

Abbott is currently isolated at the governor’s mansion and receiving “Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment,” according to @cnn. It’s also reported that his wife, Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative. Those who have been around Abbott have been notified.

He attended an event for the “Republican Club” on Monday.

Abbott has been met with much outrage after banning mask mandates just a few weeks ago. He also threatened to fine those who try to enforce a mask mandate in their town/city. Local officials may be fined up to $1,000.

He stated, “Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

On Tuesday, there were apparently “327 ICU beds available in Texas and 11,791 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state,” according to CNN.

Texas also had the most pediatric hospitalizations in the country because of COVID-19, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

