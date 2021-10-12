Texas Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity

While cities and businesses across the country are requiring proof of the COVID vaccine, Governor Abbott has issued an executive order stating otherwise.

On Monday, Governor Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity in the state of Texas.

The executive order stated, “No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. I hereby suspend all relevant statutes to the extent necessary to enforce this prohibition.”

Abbott also referred to Biden’s instructions as “bullying” in his executive order. He stated, “In yet another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ s continued recovery from the COVID- 19 disaster,” he expressed.

If people fail to comply, they will face a fine up to $1,000, according to Reuters.

As you know, American Airlines, which is the largest airline in the United States and also based in Texas, told their 100,000 employees that they will need to be vaccinated. United Airlines with about 9,000 employees in Texas is also requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Last month, Biden issued stricter COVID mandates that required businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccination.

If you recall, in August, Governor Abbott also issued a ban on mask mandates. He stated, Abbott issued the executive order this week saying, “Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.”

