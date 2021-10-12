Texas Democratic Party aims to use NFT sales for fundraising efforts By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Front Row, a marketplace geared towards progressive organizations, has said it will be partnering with the Texas Democratic Party to pilot a program aimed at raising money for candidates and causes using nonfungible tokens.

In an Oct. 11 announcement, Front Row said it had already minted digital images of key moments related to the progressive movement, and listed the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) for sale. Some of the featured NFTs include “wanted” posters depicting conservative Texan lawmakers fleeing the state.