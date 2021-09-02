Texas Cold Spell Linked to Arctic’s Fast Warming, Study Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — The rapid melting of sea ice in some parts of the Arctic could unleash phenomena that result in extraordinary North American cold spells, scientists have found — including the one that paralyzed Texas in February, causing an estimated $90 billion in losses. A study led by Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, a part of risk analytics firm Verisk, is the first to find a connection between the Arctic warming and extreme winter weather events. The paper, published Thursday in Science, combines observational data over the past four decades with new climate models.

Article content Researchers analyzed the role of the polar vortex, a low-pressure system near the North Pole that helps keep cold air trapped in the Arctic. When some other event weakens it or when it’s disrupted, cold spills down toward southern latitudes. “Melting sea ice across northwestern Eurasia, coupled with increased snowfall in Siberia, leads to a strengthening of the temperature difference from west to east across the Eurasian continent,” Cohen said. “When that temperature difference increases, it leads to more disruptions in the polar vortex.” The cold blast that swept out of Canada and moved deep into the U.S. South last February led to widespread power outages in Texas, with the chill damaging power suppliers in an area ill-prepared for freezing temperatures. During the worst of it, 157 million people lived under winter storm warnings or other weather advisories.