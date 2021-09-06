Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 bln chip plant

Article content

The city of Taylor, Texas – one of two locations in the state under consideration by Samsung Electronics for a $17 billion chip plant – plans to offer extensive property tax breaks if it is chosen by the South Korean tech giant.

Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York.

Other potential sites have yet to disclose planned tax breaks.

A proposed resolution posted on the city’s website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and then 85% in the 10 years after that.