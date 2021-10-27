Home Business Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates on lower North American sales By...

Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates on lower North American sales By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:) reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates, citing lower North American sales while Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy continue to show revenue gains.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 59 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, up from 58 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 2% to $3.89 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 65 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.03 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva reaffirmed its 2021 forecasts of adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.0-$16.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©