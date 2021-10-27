Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates on lower North American sales By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo



JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:) reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates, citing lower North American sales while Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy continue to show revenue gains.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 59 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, up from 58 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 2% to $3.89 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 65 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.03 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva reaffirmed its 2021 forecasts of adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.0-$16.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020.