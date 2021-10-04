Teva halts output California drug plant after FDA inspection

Article content

JERUSALEM — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday.

Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA.

Teva said the plant received an FDA Form 483, which lists observations of issues that could lead to potential FDA rule violations.

“We have carefully reviewed the 483 and are taking extensive actions to ensure the agency’s observations are fully addressed,” Teva told Reuters.