Tether’s USDT Market Cap Reaches $65 Billion By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- USDT reaches a $65B supply as of August 2021.
- As pioneers, USDT proved its stability in the industry in less than a decade.
- With USDT’s rising value, more people have become interested to invest in Tether.
Tether’s Seven Years of Stability
Tether pioneered the use of stablecoins in July 2014. Seven years later, USDT retains its dominant position as the market leader in the industry, as it reached a $100B total dollar supply.
As of August 2021, Tether has grown into a $65B supply. Regulators, institutions, and governments now recognize Tether as a genuine disruptive Fintech.
Tether’s $USDt market cap hits $65B!
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.