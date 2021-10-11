Tether Users To Explore the Maldives With USDT on Travala.com By CoinQuora

Tether Users To Explore the Maldives With USDT on Travala.com



Travala announces users can now book a trip with USDT.

The USDT token can be used on the Travala.com platform.

Travala’s native token, AVA, records a 3.35% gain.

The world-leading blockchain-based travel booking platform — Travala continues to incorporate more travel utilities to its platform. Today, the Travala team announced to the Tether fans that they can now book a dream trip to the Maldives with USDT in a tweet.

Particularly, with Tether’s USDT, travelers can book flights and over-the-water bungalows. Not to mention, enjoy activities such as snorkeling, boat excursions, tours, and a lot more on Travala.com.

What’s more, Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin that aims to keep cryptocurrency valuations stable. The USDT tokens in circulation are proportional to U.S. dollars. Meanwhile, the native token of Travala is AVA. AVA is a BEP-2 token based on the Binance Chain.

Moreover, Travala allows travelers from all across the globe to book and explore several travel options. Travala accepts Credit Card, Debit Card, and cryptocurrency. Besides, AVA’s current price is $3.1 with a market cap of $164,608,058.

To promote accessibility to anyone and everywhere, Travala aligns travel bookings with the ethos of decentralized technology. With AVA, tourists can easily get discounts, loyalty rewards, and other packages on the Travala.com ecosystem.

Ultimately, since its inception in 2017, Travala tasks itself as a firm that brings the travel industry transparent pricing and innovation. What’s more, deliver enhanced security and effective stakeholder interaction.

On a final note, the AVA token saw a 3.35% increase in the last 24 hours. Travala’s circulating supply is at 52,923,082 AVA and a Total supply of 61,383,832 AVA at press time.

