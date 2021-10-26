Tether trials Notabene’s new travel rule technology to combat financial crimes By Cointelegraph

Operations Limited, the firm operating Tether (USDT), announced on Tuesday that it will use Notabene, an end-to-end solution for cryptocurrency Travel Rule compliance.
Tether will begin testing Notabene’s cross-border transaction monitoring system for virtual asset service providers (VASP) to combat financial crimes such as money laundering.
