Tessica Brown Drops New Track Inspired By Viral Gorilla Glue Incident

Tessica Brown isn’t ready for folks to forget her viral Gorilla Glue incident just yet! As of Friday, her supporters will be able to relive the moment at the push of a play button. And no, we don’t mean of her viral videos about her once-rock-hard hair. Inspired by the incident, Tessica recorded and released a song titled ‘Ma Hair.’

“I went from silky to solid,” she raps during a verse. “I tried to wash it with everything I could think of, but nothing was making progress, I was sobbing.”

Tessica shared a preview of the track via TMZ on Thursday. In the 30-second video, she paired storytelling verses with loops of her famous line. The line goes “Ma hair, it don’t move.”

According to her manager Gina Rodriguez, Tessica pushed her own pen for the song. The track marks the first time Tessica has rapped. She allegedly tried to get Nicki Minaj on the song, given her shoutout to Tessica on the song ‘Fractions.’ However, she didn’t receive a response.

She reportedly recorded ‘Ma Hair’ in Hollywood during October. Independent producer and engineer Phil Valley polished the track for the public by putting it together. TMZ says Tessica recorded the song to “reclaim her voice for her own purposes.”

As previously reported, Tessica issued a cease and desist letter calling for the removal of the song ‘Bad Idea.’ Created by Cocoa Brown, the song featured Tessica’s famous line by using audio from her viral videos. Shortly afterwards, TikTok, Instagram Reels, Apple Music and Spotify removed the song ‘Bad Idea’ from their platforms. The letter targeted Cocoa for using Tessica’s voice without authorization and for not sharing any profit made.

Now, Tessica has the opportunity to collect coins from her own ordeal. However, this won’t be the first business venture inspired by the Gorilla Glue fiasco. Tessica sold incident merchandise shortly after freeing her hair via surgery. In June, she launched her own line of hair care products called ‘Forever Hair.’ At the time, she told TMZ the products were created for people with hair damage and loss.

