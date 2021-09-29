Tess Holiday Calls Out The Daily Mail For Body Shaming

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“They showed the version of me that THEY want the world to see: a fat person eating and being tired.”

After having a beautiful day at Disneyland with her family, the model called out The Daily Mail and The Daily Mirror for only publishing photos of her looking “tired” and “eating food” at the theme park.

This week, I went to Disneyland with my family. In the 10 hours I was there, I walked MILES, went on rides, and yea, ate some great food. The @DailyMail &amp; @DailyMirror decided to share some paparazzi photos of me at my most tired and only in the moments when I was eating food.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @tess_holliday

Tess said that there were many enjoyable moments she had that day that The Daily Mail and The Daily Mirror refused to show.

How that’s newsworthy is beyond me when there’s things worthy of coverage not getting attention🙃

What they didn’t show were the very many moments of joy and excitement I shared that day.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

She also talked about what’s deemed “newsworthy” and said that she’s tired of how plus size people are portrayed in the media.

Ever notice how smaller bodied public figures can eat whatever they want and somehow that’s either ignored or seen as cute?!😒They showed the version of me that THEY want the world to see: a fat person eating and being tired.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

So Tess decided to share some sweet moments she had with her family that day.

What they didn’t share was me and Bowie sharing all of our ice cream and taking bites one after the other and laughing. What they didn’t show was the reality of my life—that I am lucky to be in a position to spend a great day with my son at Disney.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

So I’m gonna share those moments of joy with y’all in this thread!

When the media shares photos of me through the lens of their fat phobic assumptions, they tell everyone who looks like me that they are worthless.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

Tess noted that the two stories published by The Daily Mirror and The Daily Mail are the reason why people feel the need to body shame others.

When they create a breeding ground for body shaming comments, they create a swamp where hatred of others and of ourselves can grow. It’s just not productive—if we want to live in a better, kinder world, we need to reject this kind of harmful behavior.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

It’s corny and it’s harmful—not just to me, but to every single person who looks like me, which is a huge percentage of the world right now.

To my community of fat folks/those that struggle with your body image: y’all are seen, valued, and appreciated just as you are RIGHT NOW.


@tess_holliday / Via Twitter: @Tess_Holliday

I’m so glad that Tess spoke up for herself because those photos were not OK!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR