Tess Holiday Calls Out The Daily Mail For Body Shaming

“They showed the version of me that THEY want the world to see: a fat person eating and being tired.”
Tess said that there were many enjoyable moments she had that day that The Daily Mail and The Daily Mirror refused to show.
She also talked about what’s deemed “newsworthy” and said that she’s tired of how plus size people are portrayed in the media.
So Tess decided to share some sweet moments she had with her family that day.
Tess noted that the two stories published by The Daily Mirror and The Daily Mail are the reason why people feel the need to body shame others.
I’m so glad that Tess spoke up for herself because those photos were not OK!
