Tesla’s Musk sold 934,091 shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares solely to satisfy his tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, U.S. securities filings showed on Monday.
