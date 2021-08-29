Tesla’s Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.



(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia (NASDAQ:) Corp’s planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung (KS:) and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.