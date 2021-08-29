Tesla’s Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia (NASDAQ:) Corp’s planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung (KS:) and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.

