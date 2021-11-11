Tesla’s Musk sells some shares of EV maker, filings show By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo



(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker.

Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter (NYSE:) approved the move on a poll.

The shares were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to exercise of stock options to purchase about 2.2 million shares, according to the filing.