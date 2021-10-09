Tesla worried it won’t be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19
© Reuters. Invited guests queue in front of the entrance for a party with county fair and factory tour on the construction site of Tesla’s electric car factory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) is worried that it won’t be able to hire enough people to staff its new factory near Berlin, Chief Executive Elon Musk said at a festival held on the site of the new plant on Saturday, according to a live stream on social media.

Musk, who also said that he hoped the plant would in future build Tesla’s planned trucks, added that he hoped staff would come from all over Europe to work there.

“We’re a bit worried we wont be able to find enough people. We really need great talent to come here from all over Europe,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR