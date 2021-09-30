Tesla Steady Premarket on Likely Nod For German Factory, Shrugs off ARK Sales By Investing.com





By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:) stock traded 0.3% higher in Thursday’s premarket following a report in Business Insider that the local government in Germany’s Brandenburg had internally agreed to issue the permits that the carmaker still needs to complete its factory there.

Quoting the Brandenburg state environment ministry, a Reuters report later said consultations on the project were ongoing.

Tesla’s stock has largely ignored the recent selling by long-time Tesla bull Cathie Wood and her ARK Investment. Wood, who sees Tesla at $3,000 by 2025, has offloaded the stock over several days this month.

In the latest transactions, details of which are publicly available, three of Wood’s exchange-traded funds – ARK Innovation (NYSE:), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (NYSE:) and ARK Next Generation Internet (NYSE:) – collectively sold more than 340,000 Tesla shares Tuesday. The sales were worth around $270 million.

As of Wednesday’s close, Elon Musk’s company still accounted for more than 10% of the holding of each of those funds.

While Tesla has held up, ARK’s own Innovation fund has fallen to levels not seen for almost four months. The ETF closed around 2.2% lower Wednesday and was trading 0.4% higher in premarket. It’s up over 18% over a year against a 31% gain for the .