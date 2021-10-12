Tesla sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, including 3,853 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.
CPCA said passenger car sales in September in China totalled 1.6 million, down 17% from a year earlier.
