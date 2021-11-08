Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, including 3,853 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio (NYSE:) Inc sold 3,667 cars last month and Xpeng (NYSE:) Inc delivered 10,138 vehicles. Volkswagen AG (OTC:) said it sold over 12,000 ID. series EVs in China in October.

CPCA said passenger car sales in October in China totalled 1.74 million, down 14% from a year earlier.

