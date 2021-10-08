Tesla Shareholders Support Calvert’s Proxy Proposal on Diversity

Article content (Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. may join some of the biggest U.S. companies that have been pressed to fully divulge details about the diversity of their workforces and efforts to close any inequities. A shareholder resolution filed by Calvert Research & Management calling on Tesla Inc. to share its diversity likely won the backing of investors based on preliminary results Thursday at the electric-vehicle maker’s annual meeting. The vote came after investors filed an unprecedented number of diversity-related proposals in the latest shareholder-meeting season requesting that companies keep their word after pledging to support racial justice. Last year, the death of an unarmed Black man while in police custody fueled a national reckoning in the U.S. over race.

Article content Investors have this year backed diversity-related resolutions for companies including International Business Machines Corp., American Express Co. and chemical giant DuPont de Nemours Inc. In all, shareholders submitted a record 36 proposals, which received an average 38.1% of support as of the end of September, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Calvert, one of the oldest socially-responsible investors, said Tesla’s disclosures have lagged behind its peers. It asked the company to publish detailed workforce data by race and gender that companies file annually to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. This information, known as EEO-1, is private unless company’s voluntarily disclose it.

Article content Calvert had said last year that ending racism in America is a responsibility of corporations and added that it will press for greater disclosures of information about racial diversity. The Tesla resolution came up for a shareholder vote days after the company lost a case against a Black former elevator operator. The court ruled that Tesla must pay an unprecedented $137 million in damages for having turned a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti the man endured at one of the electric carmaker’s plant. Separately, a resolution asking Tesla to publish a report on how its mandatory arbitration policy impacts employees and workplace culture probably failed based on preliminary results. A similar proposal had won backing at renewable energy company Sunrun Inc., while another filed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won a high level of support prompting the investment bank to take action. Tesla said it will formally announce the results of the four management proposals and five shareholder resolutions within four business days. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

