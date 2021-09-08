Tesla plans to begin trading solar, wind and battery storage energy By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) is looking to staff an energy trading desk to support its battery and renewable power projects, according to Telsa’s website and an employee post on career site LinkedIn.com.
“I’m building a new team at Tesla focused on Energy Trading and Market Operations,” wrote Julian Lamy, who described himself as a senior optimization software engineer for Tesla. Lamy provided a job description for a senior energy trading analyst job to be based in Palo Alto, California, in his LinkedIn post.
