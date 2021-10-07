Tesla moving headquarters to Austin, Texas, says CEO Musk By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarter from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.
Musk spoke at Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting at its car and battery factory complex in Austin, which is under construction.
