Tesla Inches Closer to Entering India With Four Models Approved

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. is closer to making its official debut in India after it received approval to make or import four models in the South Asian nation.

Tesla has had its vehicles certified as being roadworthy in India, a posting on the website of the nation’s ministry of road transport and highways showed.

“The tests ensure the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and road worthiness,” according to the site. A Tesla fan club earlier tweeted about the development, saying the cars were probably Model 3 and Model Y variants.