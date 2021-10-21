Tesla, IBM Down in Premarket; AT&T, United Airlines Higher By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Thursday, 21st October. Please refresh for updates.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock was down 1.7% after the Dutch government’s forensic laboratory said it had decrypted the electric carmaker’s driving data-storage system, revealing a wealth of information that could be used to investigate serious accidents. It noted that the data were far more extensive than Tesla had previously indicated. Tesla stock had been only slightly weaker before the news, struggling to gain any support from its best financial quarter ever.
- IBM (NYSE:) stock was down over 5.2% after yet another quarterly update showed the pressures on its business. Even revenue at the unit containing its Red Hat unit eked out less than 3% in revenue growth, while the rest of the business was overshadowed by the looming spin-off of its declining managed infrastructure business.
- AT&T (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after the company added 928,000 net new postpaid subscribers in the third quarter, nearly double market estimates and well ahead of the comparable figure from Verizon (NYSE:) earlier in the week. Subscriber growth at its streaming unit HBO Max also held up well, despite being removed from Amazon (NASDAQ:) Prime in September.
- PayPal (NASDAQ:) stock rebounded a mere 0.3% after falling heavily on Wedneday in response to news that it is in talks to acquire Pinterest (NYSE:). Pinterest stock, by the same token, held on to most of its 13% gain on Wednesday, giving up only 1.7%.
- Unilever (NYSE:) ADRs rose 1.1% after the company joined Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) and Nestle (OTC:) in saying it expects to pass on higher input prices to consumers in the coming months. The Anglo-Dutch company repeated its guidance on operating margins for the full year, despite noting a sharp rise in third-quarter costs.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.2% after the company reported a narrower adjusted loss in the third quarter and said it will continue to add capacity through the winter as demand for air travel returns. Capacity will still be well below pre-pandemic level at the end of the year, however.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.