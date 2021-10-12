Tesla Gains on Record Sales of China-Made Cars By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.4% Tuesday as the company sold record number of vehicles made at its Shanghai factory in China in September.

The electric vehicle maker currently makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in China’s biggest city.

The company sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, up more than 26% from 44,264 units it sold in August, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

Of the September sales, 3,853 units were exported, compared to the 31,379 vehicles that were exported in the prior month.

CPCA said passenger car sales in China in September totaled 1.6 million, down 17% from a year earlier.

Chinese EV makers Nio (NYSE:) and Xpeng (NYSE:) delivered 10,628 and 10,412 vehicles, respectively, in September.