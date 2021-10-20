Tesla Drives in Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim
Investing.com – Tesla reported Wednesday third-quarter results that topped analyst as higher margins and deliveries boosted performance.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) shares gained 0.84% in after-hours trade following the report.
Tesla announced earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $13.76B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $13.57B.
Regulatory credit revenue fell 30% to $279M.
Tesla reported deliveries of 241,300 electric vehicles, and produced 237,823 of them for the period.
Vehicle average selling price declined by 6% year-on-year, but automotive margins continued to improve, rising to 30.5% in Q3 from 28.4% in Q2, and up 281 basis points from the same period a year earlier.
The fall in prices were blamed on a decline in Model S and Model X mix year-on-year in Q3 due to “product updates and as lower ASP vehicles became a larger percentage of our mix.”
The company’s exposure to bitcoin was a drag in the third-quarter, leading to $51M impairment, though that marked an improvement on the $23B impairment in the prior quarter.
Looking ahead, the company said its Berlin gigafactory was on track to receive final permit approval before year end.
