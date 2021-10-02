Tesla delivers record 241,300 vehicles in Q3, beats analysts’ estimates

Article content

Tesla Inc said on Saturday it had delivered a record 241,300 electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates after Chief Executive Elon Musk asked staff to “go super hardcore” to meet targets.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 229,242 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20% in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. .