Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries, as the electric carmaker navigates through a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials.
The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $13.76 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of about $13.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Tesla deliveries rise for the sixth consecutive quarter https://graphics.reuters.com/TESLA-RESULTS/zdpxorxbgvx/chart.png
