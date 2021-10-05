Tesco treads tricky path to greener future

Article content LONDON — Customers and investors want supermarkets to improve their environmental credentials but are not prepared to accept higher prices or lower returns as a trade-off, the head of Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco told the Reuters Impact conference. Addressing the challenge of how the industry can navigate the shift to net zero emissions, Ken Murphy said it had to strike a balance, for example cutting the use of plastic packaging without increasing the food waste that might follow.

Article content Asked if customers were willing to pay higher prices for more sustainable goods, Murphy replied: “I think there is always a small proportion of very committed customers who are willing to pay a premium, but actually the vast majority are not is the honest truth. “What our customers expect us to do is find ways to innovate, to make sustainable products for them.” Investors, he said, also insist that supermarkets increasingly focus on environmental goals but did not want to see a lower return on their investment as a consequence. “So we’re constantly juggling these priorities, and hopefully doing a decent job,” he said. NET ZERO TARGET Tesco, the 102-year-old supermarket that dominates British retail, has set out plans for its operations to hit a net zero carbon target by 2035 through using renewable energy, cutting plastic and encouraging more sustainable diets.