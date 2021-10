Article content

LONDON — Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, has started a program to buy back shares with a value of up to 500 million pounds ($686 million), it said on Monday.

The group had said when it published half year results on Oct. 6 that it could afford to start a multi-year share buyback. ($1 = 0.7289 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)