Tesco starts $686 mln share buyback

LONDON — Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, has started a program to buy back shares with a value of up to 500 million pounds ($686 million), it said on Monday.

The group had said when it published half year results on Oct. 6 that it could afford to start a multi-year share buyback.

At the time Tesco CEO Ken Murphy denied the buyback was a tactic to ward off private equity bidders.

Rivals Asda and Morrisons have both succumbed to private equity bids this year.

Tesco said Citigroup will repurchase shares on its behalf.

