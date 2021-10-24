Tesco says online services disrupted by interference ‘attempt’ By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Tesco opens its first checkout-free store, giving customers the opportunity to shop and pay without scanning a product or using a checkout in London, Britain, October 18, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters) – British supermarket chain Tesco (OTC:) said on Sunday that its website and app had been disrupted by an attempt to interfere with its systems.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app. An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

It said there was no reason to believe that customer data had been compromised.

As of 1145 GMT the Tesco website appeared to be functioning normally.

